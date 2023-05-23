Aditya Birla F Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,651.29 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,651.29 crore in March 2023 up 21.54% from Rs. 2,181.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 128.10 crore in March 2023 down 357.9% from Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.28 crore in March 2023 down 34.81% from Rs. 396.18 crore in March 2022.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 189.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.59% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,651.29
|3,358.86
|2,181.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,651.29
|3,358.86
|2,181.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|277.22
|261.05
|294.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,025.23
|1,306.23
|1,075.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-71.10
|-0.66
|-379.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|343.33
|364.19
|267.32
|Depreciation
|309.80
|287.52
|250.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|851.32
|977.08
|552.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-84.51
|163.45
|120.78
|Other Income
|32.99
|27.06
|24.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.52
|190.51
|145.67
|Interest
|123.49
|117.59
|84.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-175.01
|72.92
|60.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-175.01
|72.92
|60.77
|Tax
|-46.91
|16.02
|11.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-128.10
|56.90
|49.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-128.10
|56.90
|49.67
|Equity Share Capital
|948.79
|948.72
|938.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|0.59
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|0.59
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|0.59
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|0.59
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited