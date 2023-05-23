English
    Aditya Birla F Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,651.29 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,651.29 crore in March 2023 up 21.54% from Rs. 2,181.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 128.10 crore in March 2023 down 357.9% from Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.28 crore in March 2023 down 34.81% from Rs. 396.18 crore in March 2022.

    Aditya Birla F shares closed at 189.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.59% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,651.293,358.862,181.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,651.293,358.862,181.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials277.22261.05294.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,025.231,306.231,075.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-71.10-0.66-379.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost343.33364.19267.32
    Depreciation309.80287.52250.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses851.32977.08552.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-84.51163.45120.78
    Other Income32.9927.0624.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-51.52190.51145.67
    Interest123.49117.5984.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-175.0172.9260.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-175.0172.9260.77
    Tax-46.9116.0211.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-128.1056.9049.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-128.1056.9049.67
    Equity Share Capital948.79948.72938.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.330.590.53
    Diluted EPS-1.330.590.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.330.590.53
    Diluted EPS-1.330.590.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:21 am