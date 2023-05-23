Aditya Birla F Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,651.29 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,651.29 crore in March 2023 up 21.54% from Rs. 2,181.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 128.10 crore in March 2023 down 357.9% from Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.28 crore in March 2023 down 34.81% from Rs. 396.18 crore in March 2022.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 189.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.59% over the last 12 months.