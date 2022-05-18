 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla F Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,181.38 crore, up 22.3% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,181.38 crore in March 2022 up 22.3% from Rs. 1,783.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 134.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.18 crore in March 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 277.21 crore in March 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 280.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,181.38 2,872.78 1,783.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,181.38 2,872.78 1,783.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 294.48 235.53 163.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,075.72 1,096.45 626.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -379.74 -3.18 42.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 267.32 288.13 220.44
Depreciation 250.51 237.79 246.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 552.31 700.51 473.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.78 317.55 10.03
Other Income 24.89 22.87 20.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.67 340.42 30.24
Interest 84.90 85.46 119.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.77 254.96 -89.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.77 254.96 -89.35
Tax 11.10 64.20 45.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.67 190.76 -134.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.67 190.76 -134.84
Equity Share Capital 938.29 938.04 915.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 2.05 -1.54
Diluted EPS 0.53 2.04 -1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 2.05 -1.54
Diluted EPS 0.53 2.04 -1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 06:22 pm
