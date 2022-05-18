Aditya Birla F Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,181.38 crore, up 22.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,181.38 crore in March 2022 up 22.3% from Rs. 1,783.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 134.84 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.18 crore in March 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 277.21 crore in March 2021.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2021.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 280.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,181.38
|2,872.78
|1,783.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,181.38
|2,872.78
|1,783.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|294.48
|235.53
|163.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,075.72
|1,096.45
|626.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-379.74
|-3.18
|42.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|267.32
|288.13
|220.44
|Depreciation
|250.51
|237.79
|246.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|552.31
|700.51
|473.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|120.78
|317.55
|10.03
|Other Income
|24.89
|22.87
|20.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|145.67
|340.42
|30.24
|Interest
|84.90
|85.46
|119.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|60.77
|254.96
|-89.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|60.77
|254.96
|-89.35
|Tax
|11.10
|64.20
|45.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|49.67
|190.76
|-134.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|49.67
|190.76
|-134.84
|Equity Share Capital
|938.29
|938.04
|915.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|2.05
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|2.04
|-1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|2.05
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|2.04
|-1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited