Aditya Birla F Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,181.38 crore, up 22.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,181.38 crore in March 2022 up 22.3% from Rs. 1,783.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 134.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.18 crore in March 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 277.21 crore in March 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 280.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)