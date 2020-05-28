Aditya Birla F Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,817.43 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,817.43 crore in March 2020 down 5.11% from Rs. 1,915.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 140.29 crore in March 2020 down 169.23% from Rs. 202.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.93 crore in March 2020 up 16.26% from Rs. 148.74 crore in March 2019.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 108.05 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.00% returns over the last 6 months and -48.42% over the last 12 months.