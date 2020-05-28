Aditya Birla F Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,817.43 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,817.43 crore in March 2020 down 5.11% from Rs. 1,915.31 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 140.29 crore in March 2020 down 169.23% from Rs. 202.64 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.93 crore in March 2020 up 16.26% from Rs. 148.74 crore in March 2019.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 108.05 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.00% returns over the last 6 months and -48.42% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,817.43
|2,562.46
|1,915.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,817.43
|2,562.46
|1,915.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|222.60
|169.87
|227.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|803.27
|910.98
|851.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-140.28
|149.27
|-179.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|274.87
|275.74
|235.14
|Depreciation
|232.47
|220.78
|72.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|500.92
|647.50
|655.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-76.42
|188.32
|51.58
|Other Income
|16.88
|14.48
|24.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.54
|202.80
|75.82
|Interest
|118.63
|104.69
|45.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-178.17
|98.11
|30.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-178.17
|98.11
|30.52
|Tax
|-37.88
|131.47
|-172.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-140.29
|-33.36
|202.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-140.29
|-33.36
|202.64
|Equity Share Capital
|773.95
|773.66
|773.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-0.43
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.81
|-0.43
|2.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-0.43
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.81
|-0.43
|2.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:35 am