    Aditya Birla F Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,987.15 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,987.15 crore in June 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 2,773.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.60 crore in June 2023 down 139.32% from Rs. 123.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.77 crore in June 2023 down 16.08% from Rs. 503.75 crore in June 2022.

    Aditya Birla F shares closed at 209.80 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,987.152,651.292,773.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,987.152,651.292,773.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials313.75277.22314.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods964.491,025.231,234.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks117.12-71.10-297.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost351.39343.33302.12
    Depreciation323.26309.80251.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses876.10851.32744.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.04-84.51223.27
    Other Income58.4732.9928.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.51-51.52251.97
    Interest164.71123.4988.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-65.20-175.01163.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-65.20-175.01163.21
    Tax-16.60-46.9139.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-48.60-128.10123.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.60-128.10123.59
    Equity Share Capital948.83948.79938.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-1.331.32
    Diluted EPS-0.50-1.331.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-1.331.32
    Diluted EPS-0.50-1.331.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:00 am

