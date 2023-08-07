Aditya Birla F Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,987.15 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,987.15 crore in June 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 2,773.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.60 crore in June 2023 down 139.32% from Rs. 123.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.77 crore in June 2023 down 16.08% from Rs. 503.75 crore in June 2022.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 209.80 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.