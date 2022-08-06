 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla F Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,773.95 crore, up 258.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,773.95 crore in June 2022 up 258.38% from Rs. 774.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.59 crore in June 2022 up 136.87% from Rs. 335.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 503.75 crore in June 2022 up 465.96% from Rs. 137.65 crore in June 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 275.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 27.24% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,773.95 2,181.38 774.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,773.95 2,181.38 774.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 314.93 294.48 102.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,234.62 1,075.72 520.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -297.36 -379.74 -232.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 302.12 267.32 228.72
Depreciation 251.78 250.51 227.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 744.59 552.31 316.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.27 120.78 -389.29
Other Income 28.70 24.89 24.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.97 145.67 -365.14
Interest 88.76 84.90 83.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 163.21 60.77 -448.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 163.21 60.77 -448.93
Tax 39.62 11.10 -113.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.59 49.67 -335.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.59 49.67 -335.22
Equity Share Capital 938.36 938.29 915.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 0.53 -3.68
Diluted EPS 1.32 0.53 -3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 0.53 -3.68
Diluted EPS 1.32 0.53 -3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
