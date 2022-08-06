Aditya Birla F Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,773.95 crore, up 258.38% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,773.95 crore in June 2022 up 258.38% from Rs. 774.02 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.59 crore in June 2022 up 136.87% from Rs. 335.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 503.75 crore in June 2022 up 465.96% from Rs. 137.65 crore in June 2021.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2021.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 275.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 27.24% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,773.95
|2,181.38
|774.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,773.95
|2,181.38
|774.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|314.93
|294.48
|102.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,234.62
|1,075.72
|520.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-297.36
|-379.74
|-232.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|302.12
|267.32
|228.72
|Depreciation
|251.78
|250.51
|227.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|744.59
|552.31
|316.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|223.27
|120.78
|-389.29
|Other Income
|28.70
|24.89
|24.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|251.97
|145.67
|-365.14
|Interest
|88.76
|84.90
|83.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|163.21
|60.77
|-448.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|163.21
|60.77
|-448.93
|Tax
|39.62
|11.10
|-113.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|123.59
|49.67
|-335.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|123.59
|49.67
|-335.22
|Equity Share Capital
|938.36
|938.29
|915.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|0.53
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|0.53
|-3.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|0.53
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|0.53
|-3.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
