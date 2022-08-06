Aditya Birla F Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,773.95 crore, up 258.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,773.95 crore in June 2022 up 258.38% from Rs. 774.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.59 crore in June 2022 up 136.87% from Rs. 335.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 503.75 crore in June 2022 up 465.96% from Rs. 137.65 crore in June 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 275.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 27.24% over the last 12 months.