Aditya Birla F Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,065.46 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,065.46 crore in June 2019 up 7.94% from Rs. 1,913.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.56 crore in June 2019 up 285% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.57 crore in June 2019 up 171.09% from Rs. 122.31 crore in June 2018.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2018.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 187.90 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 4.62% over the last 12 months.