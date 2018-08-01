Aditya Birla F standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,913.52 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,913.52 1,753.59 1,760.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,913.52 1,753.59 1,760.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 143.84 158.31 167.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 880.26 795.86 567.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -102.91 -128.38 99.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 217.61 173.07 193.00 Depreciation 72.30 87.04 59.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 660.88 591.48 660.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.54 76.21 15.00 Other Income 8.47 10.76 8.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.01 86.97 23.00 Interest 44.41 42.67 43.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.60 44.30 -20.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.60 44.30 -20.00 Tax -- -68.82 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.60 113.12 -20.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.60 113.12 -20.00 Equity Share Capital 771.72 771.69 771.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 1.46 -0.26 Diluted EPS 0.07 1.46 -0.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 1.46 -0.26 Diluted EPS 0.07 1.46 -0.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited