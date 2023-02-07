 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,358.86 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,358.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 2,872.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 190.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 478.03 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 578.21 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,358.86 2,952.76 2,872.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,358.86 2,952.76 2,872.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.05 246.39 235.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,306.23 1,835.03 1,096.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.66 -722.18 -3.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 364.19 328.42 288.13
Depreciation 287.52 265.36 237.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 977.08 821.63 700.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.45 178.11 317.55
Other Income 27.06 21.41 22.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.51 199.52 340.42
Interest 117.59 94.39 85.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.92 105.13 254.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.92 105.13 254.96
Tax 16.02 25.00 64.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.90 80.13 190.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.90 80.13 190.76
Equity Share Capital 948.72 948.68 938.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 0.86 2.05
Diluted EPS 0.59 0.85 2.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 0.86 2.05
Diluted EPS 0.59 0.85 2.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
