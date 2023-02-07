Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,358.86 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,358.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 2,872.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 190.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 478.03 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 578.21 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 255.70 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.06% over the last 12 months.