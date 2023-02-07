English
    Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,358.86 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,358.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 2,872.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 190.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 478.03 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 578.21 crore in December 2021.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,358.862,952.762,872.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,358.862,952.762,872.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.05246.39235.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,306.231,835.031,096.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.66-722.18-3.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost364.19328.42288.13
    Depreciation287.52265.36237.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses977.08821.63700.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.45178.11317.55
    Other Income27.0621.4122.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.51199.52340.42
    Interest117.5994.3985.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.92105.13254.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.92105.13254.96
    Tax16.0225.0064.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.9080.13190.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.9080.13190.76
    Equity Share Capital948.72948.68938.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.862.05
    Diluted EPS0.590.852.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.862.05
    Diluted EPS0.590.852.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited