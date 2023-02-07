Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,358.86 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,358.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 2,872.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 190.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 478.03 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 578.21 crore in December 2021.
Aditya Birla F EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2021.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 255.70 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.06% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,358.86
|2,952.76
|2,872.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,358.86
|2,952.76
|2,872.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|261.05
|246.39
|235.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,306.23
|1,835.03
|1,096.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.66
|-722.18
|-3.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|364.19
|328.42
|288.13
|Depreciation
|287.52
|265.36
|237.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|977.08
|821.63
|700.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|163.45
|178.11
|317.55
|Other Income
|27.06
|21.41
|22.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|190.51
|199.52
|340.42
|Interest
|117.59
|94.39
|85.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|72.92
|105.13
|254.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|72.92
|105.13
|254.96
|Tax
|16.02
|25.00
|64.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.90
|80.13
|190.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.90
|80.13
|190.76
|Equity Share Capital
|948.72
|948.68
|938.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|0.86
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|0.85
|2.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|0.86
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|0.85
|2.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited