Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,059.00 crore, down 19.65% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,059.00 crore in December 2020 down 19.65% from Rs. 2,562.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.39 crore in December 2020 up 299.01% from Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.42 crore in December 2020 up 0.43% from Rs. 423.58 crore in December 2019.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2019.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 166.75 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.13% returns over the last 6 months and -30.13% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,059.001,018.592,562.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,059.001,018.592,562.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials114.2280.85169.87
Purchase of Traded Goods517.19311.98910.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks350.89142.53149.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost204.41169.07275.74
Depreciation227.09237.54220.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses503.84315.90647.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.36-239.28188.32
Other Income56.97140.8414.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.33-98.44202.80
Interest109.54143.98104.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.79-242.4298.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax88.79-242.4298.11
Tax22.40-61.14131.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.39-181.28-33.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.39-181.28-33.36
Equity Share Capital819.55819.12773.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.81-2.26-0.43
Diluted EPS0.81-2.26-0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.81-2.26-0.43
Diluted EPS0.81-2.26-0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aditya Birla F #Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:11 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.