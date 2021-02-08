Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,059.00 crore, down 19.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,059.00 crore in December 2020 down 19.65% from Rs. 2,562.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.39 crore in December 2020 up 299.01% from Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.42 crore in December 2020 up 0.43% from Rs. 423.58 crore in December 2019.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2019.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 166.75 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.13% returns over the last 6 months and -30.13% over the last 12 months.