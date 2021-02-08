Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,059.00 crore, down 19.65% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,059.00 crore in December 2020 down 19.65% from Rs. 2,562.46 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.39 crore in December 2020 up 299.01% from Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.42 crore in December 2020 up 0.43% from Rs. 423.58 crore in December 2019.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2019.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 166.75 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.13% returns over the last 6 months and -30.13% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,059.00
|1,018.59
|2,562.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,059.00
|1,018.59
|2,562.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|114.22
|80.85
|169.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|517.19
|311.98
|910.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|350.89
|142.53
|149.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|204.41
|169.07
|275.74
|Depreciation
|227.09
|237.54
|220.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|503.84
|315.90
|647.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|141.36
|-239.28
|188.32
|Other Income
|56.97
|140.84
|14.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|198.33
|-98.44
|202.80
|Interest
|109.54
|143.98
|104.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|88.79
|-242.42
|98.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|88.79
|-242.42
|98.11
|Tax
|22.40
|-61.14
|131.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|66.39
|-181.28
|-33.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|66.39
|-181.28
|-33.36
|Equity Share Capital
|819.55
|819.12
|773.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|-2.26
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|-2.26
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|-2.26
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|-2.26
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited