Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,562.46 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,562.46 crore in December 2019 up 12.31% from Rs. 2,281.55 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2019 down 147.49% from Rs. 70.25 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.58 crore in December 2019 up 127.36% from Rs. 186.30 crore in December 2018.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 254.35 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 20.98% over the last 12 months.