Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,562.46 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,562.46 crore in December 2019 up 12.31% from Rs. 2,281.55 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2019 down 147.49% from Rs. 70.25 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.58 crore in December 2019 up 127.36% from Rs. 186.30 crore in December 2018.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 254.35 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 20.98% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,562.46
|2,297.18
|2,281.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,562.46
|2,297.18
|2,281.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|169.87
|207.58
|161.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|910.98
|1,360.46
|752.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|149.27
|-426.29
|228.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|275.74
|247.66
|236.13
|Depreciation
|220.78
|221.33
|68.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|647.50
|561.61
|729.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|188.32
|124.83
|104.89
|Other Income
|14.48
|16.22
|13.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|202.80
|141.05
|118.26
|Interest
|104.69
|105.22
|48.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|98.11
|35.83
|70.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|98.11
|35.83
|70.25
|Tax
|131.47
|28.93
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.36
|6.90
|70.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.36
|6.90
|70.25
|Equity Share Capital
|773.66
|773.63
|771.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.09
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.09
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.09
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.09
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:40 am