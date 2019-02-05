Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,281.55 crore, up 22.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,281.55 crore in December 2018 up 22.99% from Rs. 1,855.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.25 crore in December 2018 up 100.71% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.30 crore in December 2018 up 28.48% from Rs. 145.00 crore in December 2017.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2017.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 207.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.34% returns over the last 6 months and 34.34% over the last 12 months.