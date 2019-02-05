Aditya Birla F Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,281.55 crore, up 22.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,281.55 crore in December 2018 up 22.99% from Rs. 1,855.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.25 crore in December 2018 up 100.71% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.30 crore in December 2018 up 28.48% from Rs. 145.00 crore in December 2017.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2017.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 207.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.34% returns over the last 6 months and 34.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,281.55
|2,007.34
|1,855.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,281.55
|2,007.34
|1,855.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|161.56
|191.87
|174.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|752.95
|1,064.31
|763.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|228.12
|-294.80
|-72.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|236.13
|224.14
|209.00
|Depreciation
|68.04
|69.07
|67.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|729.86
|679.02
|643.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.89
|73.73
|71.00
|Other Income
|13.37
|18.70
|7.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.26
|92.43
|78.00
|Interest
|48.01
|49.70
|43.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|70.25
|42.73
|35.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|70.25
|42.73
|35.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|70.25
|42.73
|35.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|70.25
|42.73
|35.00
|Equity Share Capital
|771.76
|771.72
|772.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|0.55
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|0.55
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|0.55
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|0.55
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited