Aditya Birla F Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,074.61 crore, up 49.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,074.61 crore in September 2022 up 49.66% from Rs. 2,054.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.69 crore in September 2022 up 586.52% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.03 crore in September 2022 up 23.41% from Rs. 338.72 crore in September 2021.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,074.61
|2,874.76
|2,054.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,074.61
|2,874.76
|2,054.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|292.55
|334.72
|186.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,875.44
|1,272.16
|1,046.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-787.65
|-337.45
|-276.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|378.99
|347.36
|286.58
|Depreciation
|290.66
|270.28
|241.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|919.26
|789.53
|497.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|105.36
|198.16
|71.96
|Other Income
|22.01
|31.12
|25.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|127.37
|229.28
|97.15
|Interest
|103.58
|94.42
|87.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.79
|134.86
|9.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.79
|134.86
|9.57
|Tax
|-5.63
|41.05
|3.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.42
|93.81
|5.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.42
|93.81
|5.89
|Minority Interest
|8.27
|3.02
|0.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.63
|-0.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|37.69
|97.46
|5.49
|Equity Share Capital
|948.68
|938.36
|937.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|1.04
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|1.04
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|1.04
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|1.04
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited