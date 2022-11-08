 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla F Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,074.61 crore, up 49.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,074.61 crore in September 2022 up 49.66% from Rs. 2,054.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.69 crore in September 2022 up 586.52% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.03 crore in September 2022 up 23.41% from Rs. 338.72 crore in September 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,074.61 2,874.76 2,054.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,074.61 2,874.76 2,054.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 292.55 334.72 186.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,875.44 1,272.16 1,046.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -787.65 -337.45 -276.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 378.99 347.36 286.58
Depreciation 290.66 270.28 241.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 919.26 789.53 497.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.36 198.16 71.96
Other Income 22.01 31.12 25.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.37 229.28 97.15
Interest 103.58 94.42 87.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.79 134.86 9.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.79 134.86 9.57
Tax -5.63 41.05 3.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.42 93.81 5.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.42 93.81 5.89
Minority Interest 8.27 3.02 0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.63 -0.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.69 97.46 5.49
Equity Share Capital 948.68 938.36 937.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 1.04 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.40 1.04 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 1.04 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.40 1.04 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:35 pm
