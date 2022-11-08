English
    Aditya Birla F Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,074.61 crore, up 49.66% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,074.61 crore in September 2022 up 49.66% from Rs. 2,054.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.69 crore in September 2022 up 586.52% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.03 crore in September 2022 up 23.41% from Rs. 338.72 crore in September 2021.

    Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

    Aditya Birla F shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,074.612,874.762,054.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,074.612,874.762,054.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials292.55334.72186.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,875.441,272.161,046.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-787.65-337.45-276.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost378.99347.36286.58
    Depreciation290.66270.28241.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses919.26789.53497.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.36198.1671.96
    Other Income22.0131.1225.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.37229.2897.15
    Interest103.5894.4287.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.79134.869.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.79134.869.57
    Tax-5.6341.053.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4293.815.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.4293.815.89
    Minority Interest8.273.020.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.63-0.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.6997.465.49
    Equity Share Capital948.68938.36937.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.401.040.06
    Diluted EPS0.401.040.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.401.040.06
    Diluted EPS0.401.040.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:35 pm