Aditya Birla F Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,074.61 crore, up 49.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,074.61 crore in September 2022 up 49.66% from Rs. 2,054.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.69 crore in September 2022 up 586.52% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.03 crore in September 2022 up 23.41% from Rs. 338.72 crore in September 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.