Aditya Birla F Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,879.73 crore, up 26.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,879.73 crore in March 2023 up 26.15% from Rs. 2,282.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.94 crore in March 2023 down 528.86% from Rs. 43.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.20 crore in March 2023 down 42.66% from Rs. 399.74 crore in March 2022.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 189.85 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.64% returns over the last 6 months and -30.47% over the last 12 months.