    Aditya Birla F Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,879.73 crore, up 26.15% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,879.73 crore in March 2023 up 26.15% from Rs. 2,282.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.94 crore in March 2023 down 528.86% from Rs. 43.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.20 crore in March 2023 down 42.66% from Rs. 399.74 crore in March 2022.

    Aditya Birla F shares closed at 189.85 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.64% returns over the last 6 months and -30.47% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,879.733,588.802,282.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,879.733,588.802,282.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials330.72287.89319.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,052.191,346.971,103.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-109.09-6.47-412.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost414.05422.96306.84
    Depreciation348.48317.54266.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses999.061,101.82592.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-155.68118.09106.23
    Other Income36.4026.9326.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-119.28145.02132.95
    Interest142.23132.1389.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-261.5112.8943.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-261.5112.8943.49
    Tax-64.616.2212.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-196.906.6730.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-196.906.6730.76
    Minority Interest7.604.5811.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.364.541.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-186.9415.7943.59
    Equity Share Capital948.79948.72938.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.950.160.47
    Diluted EPS-1.950.160.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.950.160.47
    Diluted EPS-1.950.160.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

