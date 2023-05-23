Aditya Birla F Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,879.73 crore, up 26.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,879.73 crore in March 2023 up 26.15% from Rs. 2,282.83 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.94 crore in March 2023 down 528.86% from Rs. 43.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.20 crore in March 2023 down 42.66% from Rs. 399.74 crore in March 2022.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 189.85 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.64% returns over the last 6 months and -30.47% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,879.73
|3,588.80
|2,282.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,879.73
|3,588.80
|2,282.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|330.72
|287.89
|319.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,052.19
|1,346.97
|1,103.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-109.09
|-6.47
|-412.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|414.05
|422.96
|306.84
|Depreciation
|348.48
|317.54
|266.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|999.06
|1,101.82
|592.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-155.68
|118.09
|106.23
|Other Income
|36.40
|26.93
|26.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-119.28
|145.02
|132.95
|Interest
|142.23
|132.13
|89.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-261.51
|12.89
|43.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-261.51
|12.89
|43.49
|Tax
|-64.61
|6.22
|12.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-196.90
|6.67
|30.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-196.90
|6.67
|30.76
|Minority Interest
|7.60
|4.58
|11.69
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.36
|4.54
|1.14
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-186.94
|15.79
|43.59
|Equity Share Capital
|948.79
|948.72
|938.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.95
|0.16
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.95
|0.16
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.95
|0.16
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.95
|0.16
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited