Aditya Birla F Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,282.83 crore, up 25.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,282.83 crore in March 2022 up 25.32% from Rs. 1,821.58 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.59 crore in March 2022 up 131.67% from Rs. 137.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 399.74 crore in March 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 252.97 crore in March 2021.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 280.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,282.83
|2,987.10
|1,821.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,282.83
|2,987.10
|1,821.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|319.44
|254.08
|164.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,103.81
|1,116.90
|633.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-412.33
|-18.12
|46.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|306.84
|315.53
|241.21
|Depreciation
|266.79
|250.92
|253.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|592.05
|736.60
|500.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.23
|331.19
|-17.98
|Other Income
|26.72
|24.30
|17.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|132.95
|355.49
|-0.32
|Interest
|89.46
|88.44
|120.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|43.49
|267.05
|-121.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|43.49
|267.05
|-121.23
|Tax
|12.73
|72.65
|74.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|30.76
|194.40
|-195.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|30.76
|194.40
|-195.52
|Minority Interest
|11.69
|-7.46
|58.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.14
|2.40
|-0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|43.59
|189.34
|-137.64
|Equity Share Capital
|938.29
|938.04
|915.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|2.03
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|2.02
|-1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|2.03
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|2.02
|-1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited