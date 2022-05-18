Aditya Birla F Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,282.83 crore, up 25.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,282.83 crore in March 2022 up 25.32% from Rs. 1,821.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.59 crore in March 2022 up 131.67% from Rs. 137.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 399.74 crore in March 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 252.97 crore in March 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 280.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)