Aditya Birla F Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,282.83 crore, up 25.32% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,282.83 crore in March 2022 up 25.32% from Rs. 1,821.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.59 crore in March 2022 up 131.67% from Rs. 137.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 399.74 crore in March 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 252.97 crore in March 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 280.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,282.83 2,987.10 1,821.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,282.83 2,987.10 1,821.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 319.44 254.08 164.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,103.81 1,116.90 633.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -412.33 -18.12 46.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 306.84 315.53 241.21
Depreciation 266.79 250.92 253.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 592.05 736.60 500.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.23 331.19 -17.98
Other Income 26.72 24.30 17.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.95 355.49 -0.32
Interest 89.46 88.44 120.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.49 267.05 -121.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.49 267.05 -121.23
Tax 12.73 72.65 74.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.76 194.40 -195.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.76 194.40 -195.52
Minority Interest 11.69 -7.46 58.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.14 2.40 -0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.59 189.34 -137.64
Equity Share Capital 938.29 938.04 915.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 2.03 -1.57
Diluted EPS 0.47 2.02 -1.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 2.03 -1.57
Diluted EPS 0.47 2.02 -1.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
