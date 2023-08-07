Aditya Birla F Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,196.06 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,196.06 2,879.73 2,874.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,196.06 2,879.73 2,874.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 370.21 330.72 334.72 Purchase of Traded Goods 997.25 1,052.19 1,272.16 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 78.56 -109.09 -337.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 437.55 414.05 347.36 Depreciation 366.98 348.48 270.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,019.79 999.06 789.53 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -74.28 -155.68 198.16 Other Income 60.29 36.40 31.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.99 -119.28 229.28 Interest 187.31 142.23 94.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -201.30 -261.51 134.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -201.30 -261.51 134.86 Tax -39.68 -64.61 41.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -161.62 -196.90 93.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -161.62 -196.90 93.81 Minority Interest 20.19 7.60 3.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 2.36 0.63 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -141.43 -186.94 97.46 Equity Share Capital 948.83 948.79 938.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.47 -1.95 1.04 Diluted EPS -1.47 -1.95 1.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.47 -1.95 1.04 Diluted EPS -1.47 -1.95 1.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited