    Aditya Birla F Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,196.06 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:Net Sales at Rs 3,196.06 crore in June 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 2,874.76 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.43 crore in June 2023 down 245.12% from Rs. 97.46 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 352.99 crore in June 2023 down 29.34% from Rs. 499.56 crore in June 2022.Aditya Birla F shares closed at 209.80 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.
    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,196.062,879.732,874.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,196.062,879.732,874.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials370.21330.72334.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods997.251,052.191,272.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks78.56-109.09-337.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost437.55414.05347.36
    Depreciation366.98348.48270.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,019.79999.06789.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-74.28-155.68198.16
    Other Income60.2936.4031.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.99-119.28229.28
    Interest187.31142.2394.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-201.30-261.51134.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-201.30-261.51134.86
    Tax-39.68-64.6141.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-161.62-196.9093.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-161.62-196.9093.81
    Minority Interest20.197.603.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--2.360.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-141.43-186.9497.46
    Equity Share Capital948.83948.79938.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-1.951.04
    Diluted EPS-1.47-1.951.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-1.951.04
    Diluted EPS-1.47-1.951.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aditya Birla F #Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

