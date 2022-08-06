 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aditya Birla F Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,874.76 crore, up 254.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,874.76 crore in June 2022 up 254.06% from Rs. 811.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.46 crore in June 2022 up 128.08% from Rs. 347.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 499.56 crore in June 2022 up 445.96% from Rs. 144.40 crore in June 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 275.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 27.24% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,874.76 2,282.83 811.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,874.76 2,282.83 811.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 334.72 319.44 107.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,272.16 1,103.81 525.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -337.45 -412.33 -233.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 347.36 306.84 249.58
Depreciation 270.28 266.79 237.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 789.53 592.05 331.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.16 106.23 -406.49
Other Income 31.12 26.72 24.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.28 132.95 -382.15
Interest 94.42 89.46 85.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.86 43.49 -467.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.86 43.49 -467.38
Tax 41.05 12.73 -115.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.81 30.76 -351.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.81 30.76 -351.75
Minority Interest 3.02 11.69 5.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.63 1.14 -0.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.46 43.59 -347.14
Equity Share Capital 938.36 938.29 915.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.47 -3.81
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.47 -3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.47 -3.81
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.47 -3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aditya Birla F #Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.