Aditya Birla F Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,874.76 crore, up 254.06% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,874.76 crore in June 2022 up 254.06% from Rs. 811.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.46 crore in June 2022 up 128.08% from Rs. 347.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 499.56 crore in June 2022 up 445.96% from Rs. 144.40 crore in June 2021.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2021.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 275.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 27.24% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,874.76
|2,282.83
|811.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,874.76
|2,282.83
|811.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|334.72
|319.44
|107.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,272.16
|1,103.81
|525.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-337.45
|-412.33
|-233.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|347.36
|306.84
|249.58
|Depreciation
|270.28
|266.79
|237.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|789.53
|592.05
|331.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|198.16
|106.23
|-406.49
|Other Income
|31.12
|26.72
|24.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|229.28
|132.95
|-382.15
|Interest
|94.42
|89.46
|85.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|134.86
|43.49
|-467.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|134.86
|43.49
|-467.38
|Tax
|41.05
|12.73
|-115.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|93.81
|30.76
|-351.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|93.81
|30.76
|-351.75
|Minority Interest
|3.02
|11.69
|5.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.63
|1.14
|-0.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|97.46
|43.59
|-347.14
|Equity Share Capital
|938.36
|938.29
|915.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|0.47
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.47
|-3.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|0.47
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.47
|-3.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited