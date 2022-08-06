Aditya Birla F Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,874.76 crore, up 254.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,874.76 crore in June 2022 up 254.06% from Rs. 811.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.46 crore in June 2022 up 128.08% from Rs. 347.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 499.56 crore in June 2022 up 445.96% from Rs. 144.40 crore in June 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 275.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 27.24% over the last 12 months.