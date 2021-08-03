Aditya Birla F Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 811.95 crore, up 151.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 811.95 crore in June 2021 up 151.36% from Rs. 323.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 347.14 crore in June 2021 up 14.91% from Rs. 407.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 144.40 crore in June 2021 up 20.6% from Rs. 181.87 crore in June 2020.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 224.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)