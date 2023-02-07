 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aditya Birla F Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 2,987.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 91.66% from Rs. 189.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 462.56 crore in December 2022 down 23.72% from Rs. 606.41 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,588.80 3,074.61 2,987.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,588.80 3,074.61 2,987.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 287.89 292.55 254.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,346.97 1,875.44 1,116.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.47 -787.65 -18.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 422.96 378.99 315.53
Depreciation 317.54 290.66 250.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,101.82 919.26 736.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.09 105.36 331.19
Other Income 26.93 22.01 24.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.02 127.37 355.49
Interest 132.13 103.58 88.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.89 23.79 267.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.89 23.79 267.05
Tax 6.22 -5.63 72.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.67 29.42 194.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.67 29.42 194.40
Minority Interest 4.58 8.27 -7.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.54 -- 2.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.79 37.69 189.34
Equity Share Capital 948.72 948.68 938.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 0.40 2.03
Diluted EPS 0.16 0.40 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 0.40 2.03
Diluted EPS 0.16 0.40 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited