Aditya Birla F Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 2,987.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 91.66% from Rs. 189.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 462.56 crore in December 2022 down 23.72% from Rs. 606.41 crore in December 2021.
Aditya Birla F EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 255.70 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,588.80
|3,074.61
|2,987.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,588.80
|3,074.61
|2,987.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|287.89
|292.55
|254.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,346.97
|1,875.44
|1,116.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.47
|-787.65
|-18.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|422.96
|378.99
|315.53
|Depreciation
|317.54
|290.66
|250.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,101.82
|919.26
|736.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.09
|105.36
|331.19
|Other Income
|26.93
|22.01
|24.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|145.02
|127.37
|355.49
|Interest
|132.13
|103.58
|88.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.89
|23.79
|267.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.89
|23.79
|267.05
|Tax
|6.22
|-5.63
|72.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.67
|29.42
|194.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.67
|29.42
|194.40
|Minority Interest
|4.58
|8.27
|-7.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.54
|--
|2.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.79
|37.69
|189.34
|Equity Share Capital
|948.72
|948.68
|938.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.40
|2.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.40
|2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.40
|2.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.40
|2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited