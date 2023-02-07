Aditya Birla F Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 2,987.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 91.66% from Rs. 189.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 462.56 crore in December 2022 down 23.72% from Rs. 606.41 crore in December 2021.