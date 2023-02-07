English
    Aditya Birla F Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 2,987.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 91.66% from Rs. 189.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 462.56 crore in December 2022 down 23.72% from Rs. 606.41 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,588.803,074.612,987.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,588.803,074.612,987.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials287.89292.55254.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,346.971,875.441,116.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.47-787.65-18.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost422.96378.99315.53
    Depreciation317.54290.66250.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,101.82919.26736.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.09105.36331.19
    Other Income26.9322.0124.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.02127.37355.49
    Interest132.13103.5888.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8923.79267.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8923.79267.05
    Tax6.22-5.6372.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.6729.42194.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.6729.42194.40
    Minority Interest4.588.27-7.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.54--2.40
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.7937.69189.34
    Equity Share Capital948.72948.68938.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.402.03
    Diluted EPS0.160.402.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.402.03
    Diluted EPS0.160.402.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
