Aditya Birla F Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,588.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 2,987.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 91.66% from Rs. 189.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 462.56 crore in December 2022 down 23.72% from Rs. 606.41 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 255.70 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.06% over the last 12 months.