Aditya Birla F Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,987.10 crore, up 43.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,987.10 crore in December 2021 up 43.87% from Rs. 2,076.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.34 crore in December 2021 up 218.75% from Rs. 59.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 606.41 crore in December 2021 up 43.87% from Rs. 421.50 crore in December 2020.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2020.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 304.15 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.19% returns over the last 6 months and 101.69% over the last 12 months.