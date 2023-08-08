Aditya Birla Capital: Strong business growth; outlook positive

Aditya Birla Capital

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong growth in lending business Retail led better product mix to support margins Sharp traction seen in the MSME lending platform, Udyog Plus Asset management business profitability improves Healthy growth in life Insurance business Health insurance shows improvement in market share, but combined ratio rises Capital infusion to support strong growth Valuation offers upside Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL; CMP: Rs 185; Market cap: Rs 48,180 crore) has posted strong numbers with net profit rising 51 percent year on year (YoY) in the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24) on...