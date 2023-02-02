 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla Capital Q3 net profit rises 27% YoY to Rs 530 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

Adita Birla Capital's NBFC business, its overall loan book increased by 47% year on year to Rs 72,994 crore, with loans to Retail, SME, and HNI customers increasing by 59% YoY

Aditya Birla Capital's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) grew 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 530 crore as against Rs 416 crore recorded in the same quarter of last year.

Consolidated revenue grew 31 percent YoY to Rs 7,699 crore as against Rs 5,886 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The company said 1.4 million customers were added during the quarter, with a focus on granular growth across all businesses, adding that its total active customer base as of December 31, 2022 stood at 43 million.

According to Aditya Birla Capital, 62 branches were opened during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, bringing the total number of branches to 1,220 as of December 31, 2022. The company's branch expansion aims to increase penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns as well as new customer segments.