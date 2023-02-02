Aditya Birla Capital Q3 net profit rises 27% YoY to Rs 530 crore

Adita Birla Capital's NBFC business, its overall loan book increased by 47% year on year to Rs 72,994 crore, with loans to Retail, SME, and HNI customers increasing by 59% YoY

Aditya Birla Capital's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) grew 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 530 crore as against Rs 416 crore recorded in the same quarter of last year.

Consolidated revenue grew 31 percent YoY to Rs 7,699 crore as against Rs 5,886 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The company said 1.4 million customers were added during the quarter, with a focus on granular growth across all businesses, adding that its total active customer base as of December 31, 2022 stood at 43 million.

According to Aditya Birla Capital, 62 branches were opened during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, bringing the total number of branches to 1,220 as of December 31, 2022. The company's branch expansion aims to increase penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns as well as new customer segments.

The strong momentum across businesses resulted in a 40 percent YoY increase in the overall lending book (NBFC and HFC) to Rs 85,869 crore as of December 31,2022 and a 22 percent YoY increase in the gross premium (Life and Health Insurance) to Rs 4,328 crore in Q3 FY23, the company said.

It further stated that in its NBFC business, its overall loan book increased by 47 percent YoY to Rs 72,994 crore, with loans to Retail, SME, and HNI customers increasing by 59 percent YoY. As of December 31, 2022, retail, SME, and HNI loans accounted for 66 percent of total loan book, the company's statement also added.

In Q3 FY23, net interest margin (NIM) in NBFC increased by 41 basis points sequentially and 77 basis points year on year to 7 percent. And, profit before tax increased 40 percent YoY to Rs 540 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

About its housing finance business, the company said as of December 31, 2022, the loan book had increased by 11 percent YoY to Rs 12,874 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) increased by 106 basis points annually and 22 basis points sequentially to 5.35 percent.