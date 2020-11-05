172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|aditya-birla-capital-q2-net-up-3-at-rs-264-crore-6073031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net up 3% at Rs 264 crore

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 256 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI
 
 
Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported a 3 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 264 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The net profit jumped 33 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 198 crore for first quarter ended June, marking a move towards normalcy and growth, with continued resilience across businesses, the company said.

Total revenue grew by 14 percent to Rs 4,879 crore during the September quarter as against Rs 4,275 crore in same period of 2019-20, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The company is present in non-banking financing business, housing finance, asset management, life insurance, among other areas.

Total asset under management as on September 30, 2020, stood at Rs 3 lakh crore and the total lending book was of Rs 57,592 crore.

Stock of the company closed at Rs 69.40 apiece on BSE, up 3.04 percent over previous close.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Capital #Business #Results

