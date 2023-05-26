Adithya Aqua Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore, up 51791.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore in March 2023 up 51791.27% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 up 2775.23% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 8500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Adithya Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.