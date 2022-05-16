Adithya Aqua Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 31.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 31.08% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 54.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Adithya Aqua EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.