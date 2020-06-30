Adithya Aqua Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 80.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 80.39% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 115.34% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

Adithya Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.