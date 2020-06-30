Adithya Aqua Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 80.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adithya Aqua Culture are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 80.39% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 115.34% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.
Adithya Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.
|Adithya Aqua Culture
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.78
|4.78
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|--
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|--
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am