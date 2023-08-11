Adithya Aqua Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 21458.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in June 2023 up 21458.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 6658.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 5400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Adithya Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.