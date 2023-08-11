English
    Adithya Aqua Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 21458.75% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adithya Aqua Culture are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in June 2023 up 21458.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 6658.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 5400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Adithya Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

    Adithya Aqua Culture
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.4928.540.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.4928.540.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.7527.63--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.020.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.680.180.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.050.720.02
    Other Income0.050.15--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.860.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.100.860.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.100.860.02
    Tax0.290.220.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.810.640.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.810.640.01
    Equity Share Capital11.6211.6211.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.110.00
    Diluted EPS0.140.11--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.110.00
    Diluted EPS0.140.11--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

