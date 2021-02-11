Adithya Aqua Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 200% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 442.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Adithya Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.