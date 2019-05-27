ADINATH TEXTILE Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 27.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2019 up 27.88% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 up 4.69% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

ADINATH TEXTILE shares closed at 3.19 on October 31, 2018 (BSE)