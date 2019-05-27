ADINATH TEXTILE Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 27.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADINATH TEXTILES are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2019 up 27.88% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 up 4.69% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.
ADINATH TEXTILE shares closed at 3.19 on October 31, 2018 (BSE)
|
|ADINATH TEXTILES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.17
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.17
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.09
|0.09
|0.07
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.27
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.15
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.39
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.29
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.10
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.15
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.03
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|6.81
|6.81
|6.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited