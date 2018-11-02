Adinath Exim Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 71.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2018 down 71.38% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2018 down 26.94% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2018 down 22.58% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2017.

Adinath Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2017.

Adinath Exim shares closed at 15.50 on October 26, 2018 (BSE)