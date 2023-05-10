Adinath Exim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 523.57% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Adinath Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

Adinath Exim shares closed at 14.96 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.72% returns over the last 6 months and -29.43% over the last 12 months.