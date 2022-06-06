Adinath Exim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 1.93% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adinath Exim Resources are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 545.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
Adinath Exim shares closed at 18.75 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|Adinath Exim Resources
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.24
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.24
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|-0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|0.05
|Tax
|0.26
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.14
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.14
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.32
|4.32
|4.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.32
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.32
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.32
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.32
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited