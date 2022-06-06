Adinath Exim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 1.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 545.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Adinath Exim shares closed at 18.75 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)