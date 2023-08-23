Adinath Exim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 8.82% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 127.14% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Adinath Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Adinath Exim shares closed at 16.95 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.35% returns over the last 6 months and -6.61% over the last 12 months.