Adinath Exim Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 41.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 41.01% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 14.02% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Adinath Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

Adinath Exim shares closed at 10.72 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.81% returns over the last 6 months and 99.63% over the last 12 months.