Adinath Exim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 6.3% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.