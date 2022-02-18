Adinath Exim Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 10.97% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 8% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Adinath Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Adinath Exim shares closed at 28.35 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 120.97% returns over the last 6 months and 318.14% over the last 12 months.