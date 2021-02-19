MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :Watch the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe and learn from the experts how digital adoption can help your company become future-ready
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adinath Exim Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 101.59% Y-o-Y

February 19, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adinath Exim Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 101.59% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 145.1% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Adinath Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Close

Adinath Exim shares closed at 6.90 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.

Adinath Exim Resources
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.220.240.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.220.240.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.01
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.020.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.200.06
Other Income0.040.000.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.190.09
Interest0.010.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.190.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.200.190.08
Tax0.050.050.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.140.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.140.06
Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.350.330.14
Diluted EPS0.350.330.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.350.330.14
Diluted EPS0.350.330.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adinath Exim #Adinath Exim Resources #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Feb 19, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.