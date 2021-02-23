Adinath Exim Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 101.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 101.59% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 145.1% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Adinath Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Adinath Exim shares closed at 7.24 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.82% returns over the last 6 months