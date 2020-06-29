Adhunik Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.43 crore, down 38.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.43 crore in March 2020 down 38.99% from Rs. 187.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2020 down 443.04% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 50.68% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2019.

Adhunik Ind shares closed at 26.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.29% returns over the last 6 months and -66.03% over the last 12 months.