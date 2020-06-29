Adhunik Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.43 crore, down 38.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adhunik Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 114.43 crore in March 2020 down 38.99% from Rs. 187.56 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2020 down 443.04% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 50.68% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2019.
Adhunik Ind shares closed at 26.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.29% returns over the last 6 months and -66.03% over the last 12 months.
|Adhunik Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114.43
|113.93
|187.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|114.43
|113.93
|187.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.37
|105.35
|171.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.82
|-4.84
|2.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.67
|1.68
|1.38
|Depreciation
|2.94
|0.92
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.22
|9.67
|10.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|1.15
|1.79
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.01
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|1.16
|2.03
|Interest
|1.21
|1.06
|1.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.70
|0.10
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.70
|0.10
|0.89
|Tax
|-0.90
|0.03
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.81
|0.08
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.81
|0.08
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|46.76
|46.76
|46.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.02
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.02
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.02
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.02
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:55 am