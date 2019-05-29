Adhunik Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 187.56 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.56 crore in March 2019 up 35.36% from Rs. 138.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 86.19% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2019 down 73.22% from Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2018.

Adhunik Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2018.

Adhunik Ind shares closed at 85.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 76.83% returns over the last 6 months and 55.81% over the last 12 months.