Adhunik Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 148.86 crore, up 30.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.86 crore in December 2020 up 30.66% from Rs. 113.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 483.55% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2020 up 65.87% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2019.

Adhunik Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Adhunik Ind shares closed at 22.70 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -41.72% over the last 12 months.