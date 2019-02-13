Adhunik Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 160.93 crore, up 25.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.93 crore in December 2018 up 25.2% from Rs. 128.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 91.3% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018 down 48.26% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2017.

Adhunik Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Adhunik Ind shares closed at 41.30 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.73% returns over the last 6 months and -54.54% over the last 12 months.