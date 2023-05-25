Adhbhut Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 48.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2023 down 48.72% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 148.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

Adhbhut Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2022.

Adhbhut Infra shares closed at 310.50 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.15% returns over the last 6 months