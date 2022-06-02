Adhbhut Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, up 51422% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore in March 2022 up 51422% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 78.16% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 down 7400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Adhbhut Infra shares closed at 195.10 on March 15, 2021 (BSE)