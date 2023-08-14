Adhbhut Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 358.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in June 2023 up 358.72% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 105.19% from Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 up 30.23% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Adhbhut Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.69 in June 2022.

Adhbhut Infra shares closed at 313.50 on July 26, 2023 (BSE)